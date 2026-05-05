Vijay yatra by actor-turned-neta’s party in TN, Congress in Kerala, BJP in West Bengal

NEW DELHI: The results of the five state Assembly elections have delivered more than just a verdict for parties, especially the BJP, which pulled off an emphatic victory to end the 15-year rule of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal.

For the BJP, the victory is more than electoral arithmetic, as it has conquered the last major eastern bastion that had resisted its expansion for over a decade. Banerjee lost her Bhabanipur seat to Suvendu Adhikari by a margin of 15,000 votes in the saffron wave and the BJP made inroads into TMC strongholds, suggesting a deeper realignment rather than a transient swing. The setback for the TMC is expected to blunt its ability to assert primacy within the INDIA bloc, potentially recalibrating internal equations in favour of the Congress.

The BJP appears to have rebounded after the setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when its tally dropped from over 300 seats in 2019 to 240.

The BJP’s winning streak continued with victories in Assam and Puducherry, where it retained power riding on pro-incumbency sentiment, and West Bengal where its campaign centred on nationalism, development, and violence-free society. The impressive Bengal win will help the BJP enter the next cycle of elections with aplomb. In 2027, the key states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh will go to polls.