Ahead of mega Rafale deal, IAF moves to localise MICA missile sustainment

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force has moved to localise sustainment of the Rafale fleet’s MICA air-to-air missiles by inking an agreement with European defence major MBDA to establish a domestic Maintenance, Repair and Mid-Life Overhaul (MRO) facility, ahead of India’s proposed acquisition of 114 additional multirole fighter aircraft.

According to a statement issued by MBDA on Wednesday, “the MRO facility will be set up, operated and maintained by the Indian Air Force, with MBDA supplying the industrial machinery and tools required, data packages, as well as training and technical support.”

The MICA is a short-to-medium range air-to-air missile used on the Rafale fighter aircraft for both beyond-visual-range and close-combat engagements, with a strike range of around 60-80 km depending on the launch profile. The missile comes in both active radar-guided and infrared-guided variants, allowing pilots to engage multiple aerial threats in different combat environments.