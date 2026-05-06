Bhopal Diary | Midnight overhaul: 62 IPS officers transferred

The transfer of 62 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers marked the long-awaited overhaul of the police department in the state on Saturday at midnight. As many as 21 districts got new district police chiefs, while several officers who were heading district police forces, got new postings at the state’s PHQ. But the most notable transfer was that of 1994 batch officer and ADG-Training Raja Babu Singh, who was transferred as ADG-Rail. Singh had often kicked up political rows for making innovations in state police training apparatus, especially advising trainee constables to read religious scriptures like Ramcharitmanas.

‘Sacrifices of workers led to BJP’s historic win’

The BJP’s historic assembly polls win in West Bengal made MP cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya emotional on Monday. Unable to hide tears, Vijayvargiya, who, during his stint as the party’s national general secretary, was the WB poll in-charge in 2021, said, “These are tears of joy. The victory has been possible due to sacrifices of many BJP and RSS karyakartas. Our karyakartas were killed, and their deaths were turned into suicides by West Bengal police. Can you imagine, cases of rape and girl trafficking were registered against me and RSS pracharaks by the TMC regime? Had it not been the judiciary, we would’ve been jailed in fake cases”.