CBI cracks down on cyber slavery racket; raids across four states, one held

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted a transnational human trafficking network that allegedly lured Indian nationals with fake job offers abroad and forced them into “cyber slavery”, compelling them to carry out online fraud operations, the agency said on Wednesday.

The agency also arrested an accused from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow for his alleged role in facilitating the trafficking operations.

The accused has been identified as Ishak Hashmi, a native of Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, and interrogation is under way to identify other individuals involved in the organised network.

“Preliminary findings suggest that agents involved in the network receive payments from operators of scam compounds in exchange for supplying Indian nationals,” the agency said.