Chhattisgarh HC summons chief secretary’s response on ‘plastic waste inaction’

RAIPUR: A division bench of the Chhattisgarh High Court directed the Chief Secretary to file a personal affidavit regarding the enforcement of plastic bans before the next hearing on May 13, 2026..

The bench comprised Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal.

The order comes in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by environmental activist Nitin Singhvi, a Raipur resident known for his long-standing advocacy for wildlife and environmental protection.

Singhvi approached the court seeking the "letter and spirit" implementation of various laws citing Chhattisgarh Plastic and Other Non-Biodegradable Material (Regulation of Use and Disposal) Act, 2020, The Plastic Waste Management Rules and The Environment Protection Act, 1986.

The petitioner argued that despite multiple notifications—dating back to a 2014 ban on plastic carry bags—illegal plastic items remain in rampant circulation across the state.