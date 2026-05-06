Chhattisgarh HC summons chief secretary’s response on ‘plastic waste inaction’

RAIPUR: A division bench of the Chhattisgarh High Court directed the Chief Secretary to file a personal affidavit regarding the enforcement of plastic bans before the next hearing on May 13, 2026..
The bench comprised Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal.
The order comes in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by environmental activist Nitin Singhvi, a Raipur resident known for his long-standing advocacy for wildlife and environmental protection.
Singhvi approached the court seeking the "letter and spirit" implementation of various laws citing Chhattisgarh Plastic and Other Non-Biodegradable Material (Regulation of Use and Disposal) Act, 2020, The Plastic Waste Management Rules and The Environment Protection Act, 1986.
The petitioner argued that despite multiple notifications—dating back to a 2014 ban on plastic carry bags—illegal plastic items remain in rampant circulation across the state.
Singhvi’s counsel highlighted that the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board (CECB) and other authorities have shown "bureaucratic inertia" and "lack of accountability”.
The petition specifically criticised the authorities for focusing on "superficial" actions, such as penalising small street vendors, while failing to tackle the root cause: the illegal manufacture and large-scale distribution of prohibited plastic products.
The PIL underscored the devastating impact of plastic waste including clogging urban drainage systems, contamination of soil and water bodies besides endangering wildlife and plants.
Seeking a permanent solution, the petitioner has called for the formation of a high-level Committee chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary to oversee enforcement and create a concrete action plan.
Responding to these concerns, the High Court has mandated that the Chief Secretary personally address the matter via affidavit. The case is set for its next hearing in just eight days, signalling the court's intent to treat the environmental crisis with urgency.