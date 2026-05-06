Chhattisgarh unveils SISF blueprint: A new elite force to guard industries on CISF lines

RAIPUR: Drawing inspiration from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Chhattisgarh government has finalised the blueprint for the State Industrial Security Force (SISF).
This specialised unit is designed to provide professional security to both public and private sector industries across the state, ensuring a safe stable environment for economic growth.
The new force will operate under the direct command of the Director General of Police (DGP), who will serve as its head.
The SISF has been organised into two distinct branches. The first is the executive branch, which will be responsible for field duties. This wing will include high-ranking officers from Special DGP and ADGP down to Commandants and Company Commanders (Inspectors).
The second branch is secretarial, handling administrative and office-related tasks, ranging from office superintendents to assistant sub-inspectors.
To maintain high morale and discipline, the government has announced significant incentives for the jawans. Personnel deployed in the SISF will receive a 12 percent additional allowance.
Furthermore, industry managements utilising the force are mandated to provide essential amenities, including free medical facilities and housing (or a house rent allowance), dedicated parade grounds and armouries at the deployment sites, and strict disciplinary codes.
The SISF will operate on a "user-pays" model, meaning the financial burden of the force will be borne by the industries rather than the state government.
Industries seeking protection must submit a formal request to the DGP along with an advance fee of Rs 1,00,000 for a security assessment.
According to the rules, no unit smaller than 59 personnel (including officers) will be deployed at any industrial site.
Beyond physical guarding, the SISF is also set to function as a technical consultant. For a prescribed fee, the force will offer specialised services in security auditing, fire safety, and disaster management to various industrial establishments. The move is expected to create a robust security infrastructure in the tribal and industrial heartlands of Chhattisgarh.