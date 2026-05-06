Chhattisgarh unveils SISF blueprint: A new elite force to guard industries on CISF lines

RAIPUR: Drawing inspiration from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Chhattisgarh government has finalised the blueprint for the State Industrial Security Force (SISF).

This specialised unit is designed to provide professional security to both public and private sector industries across the state, ensuring a safe stable environment for economic growth.

The new force will operate under the direct command of the Director General of Police (DGP), who will serve as its head.

The SISF has been organised into two distinct branches. The first is the executive branch, which will be responsible for field duties. This wing will include high-ranking officers from Special DGP and ADGP down to Commandants and Company Commanders (Inspectors).

The second branch is secretarial, handling administrative and office-related tasks, ranging from office superintendents to assistant sub-inspectors.

To maintain high morale and discipline, the government has announced significant incentives for the jawans. Personnel deployed in the SISF will receive a 12 percent additional allowance.