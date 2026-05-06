CM Mann claims BJP ‘uncomfortable’ as Punjab implements tough anti-sacrilege law

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday embarked on a four-day Shukrana Yatra with religious fervour after paying obeisance at Takht Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib.

Addressing the media after offering prayers, Mann alleged that the BJP was uncomfortable with the Punjab government’s implementation of a strict anti-sacrilege law. He claimed the saffron party was attempting to polarise society and create unrest in poll-bound states for political gain.

“Punjab is a peaceful state and people here want harmony and brotherhood. The BJP is trying to disturb this atmosphere by creating fear and tension ahead of elections,” he said.

Mann asserted that earlier attempts to create divisions through sacrilege incidents would now fail due to stringent legal provisions. “Thus the BJP is not happy as this law has closed avenues for forces trying to exploit religious sentiments in Punjab,” he added. He said the legislation had strengthened the government’s resolve to curb incidents of sacrilege in the state.

The Chief Minister said the yatra was being undertaken to express gratitude to the Almighty for the opportunity to serve humanity through the enactment of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act 2026, which provides harsher punishment for ‘beadbi’ (sacrilege) cases.

Addressing a large gathering during the Shukrana Yatra, Mann said the Act would serve as a permanent deterrent against sacrilege and ensure that no one dares disturb Punjab’s peace and communal harmony. He urged people to spread awareness in villages about the law, saying anyone involved in sacrilege would now face strict punishment.

“Fearing punishment, top opposition leaders, including Akali leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, are already on the run,” he said.