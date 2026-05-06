Congress decides to jump ship, forge pact with TVK

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday decided to enter into a power-sharing arrangement with actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu to form a new secular government. This is the first split in the DMK-led alliance a day after it lost power. The Congress has five seats in the new assembly.

A resolution to support the TVK was unanimously adopted at an urgent meeting of the Tamil Nadu Congress Political Affairs Committee convened at 10.30 pm. The late-night meeting called by AICC in-charge Girish Chodankar was held virtually via Zoom.

The announcement of the late night meeting came soon after the Congress central leadership said it had directed the state unit to decide on Vijay’s request for support.

The decision to leave the matter to the state leadership was taken at a meeting, attended by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, K C Venugopal and state in-charge Girish Chodankar.