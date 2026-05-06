India, Vietnam agree on 2+2 dialogue; BrahMos deal in advanced stages

NEW DELHI: India and Vietnam on Wednesday agreed to establish a 2+2 ministerial dialogue and moved closer towards concluding the BrahMos missile deal, while expanding defence industrial cooperation and bringing Hanoi into the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

The decisions, announced during President Lam’s visit, come amid growing strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific and continuing tensions in the South China Sea.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Gen Phan Van Giang, during which both sides reviewed ongoing defence cooperation and expressed satisfaction over progress in high-level exchanges, training programmes and capacity-building initiatives. Both sides also acknowledged a “growing convergence in strategic interests, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.”

The joint statement released after the talks said the two sides “look forward to the establishment of Strategic Diplomacy-Defence Dialogue (2+2)” to further deepen bilateral strategic and security cooperation. The 2+2 format, which brings together foreign and defence ministers, is one India has so far instituted with a select group of partners, with the United States, Japan, Australia and Russia among them.