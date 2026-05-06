India, Vietnam elevate ties to 'enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership'

India and Vietnam on Wednesday elevated their ties to an “enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership” and agreed to deepen cooperation in defence and economic sectors following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vietnamese President To Lam.

Speaking after the talks, Modi said both countries share a common vision for the Indo-Pacific and would continue working together to uphold rule of law, peace, stability and regional prosperity.

Discussions between the two sides also touched upon evolving regional security dynamics, with China’s growing military assertiveness understood to have figured in the delegation-level talks.

Lam, who arrived in India on Tuesday for a three-day visit, is on his first state trip to the country since assuming office as president earlier this month.

India and Vietnam decided to elevate ties to the level of enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership, PM Modi said in his media statement.

"Vietnam is a key pillar of India's Act East Policy and Vision Ocean. In the Indo-Pacific region as well, we share a common outlook," Modi said.

"Through our strengthening defence and security cooperation, we will continue to contribute to the rule-of-law, peace, stability, and prosperity," he said.