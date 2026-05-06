NAPPA caps retail prices of 42 drugs, including those for heart disease, diabetes

NEW DELHI: The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has revised the retail price of 42 new drugs, which include commonly-used medicines for heart diseases, diabetes, antibiotics, and vitamin supplements, under the provisions of the Drugs Prices Control Order (DPCO), 2013.
According to the notification issued by the Chemicals and Fertilizers ministry, the ceiling retail prices specified are exclusive of Goods and Services Tax (GST), and manufacturers may add GST only if it is actually payable to the government.
As per the April 30 notification, the 42 formulations, for which the retail prices have been fixed now, includes pain-killer medicine, Aceclofenac, Paracetamol and Serratiopeptidase Tablets, which has been priced at Rs. 10.18 per tablet
The list also includes cholesterol-lowering therapies such as atorvastatin with ezetimibe, which have now been capped between Rs. 21.36 and Rs. 32.46 per tablet.
Diabetes drugs, gliclazide with metformin has been fixed at Rs. 10.53 per tablet and Labetalol Hydrochloride Tablets have now priced at Rs. 23.17 per tablet.
Antibiotic combinations like cefixime with potassium clavulanate have been priced at Rs. 25 per tablet.
The revised retail price also includes a higher-priced combination of relugolix, estradiol and norethindrone acetate, which is used in hormone-related conditions. It has been capped in the range of Rs. 107.22 to Rs. 120.62 per tablet depending on the manufacturer.
The notification said that every retailer and dealer should display the price list and the supplementary price list prominently.
It also said that in case the retail price of these formulations is not complied with, as per instant price notification, then the concerned manufacturer/marketing company will be liable to deposit the overcharged amount along with the interest thereon under the provisions of the DPCO, 2013, also read with the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.
The other formulations for which prices has been capped include Vitamin D3 Oral Solution (1 ml for Rs 15.74); triple triple-combination medication used primarily to treat hypertension Telmisartan, Chlorthalidone and Metoprolol Succinate (ER) Tablets (1 tablet price ranging from Rs. 11.99 to Rs. 14.44); another hypertension combination drug Telmisartan, Amlodipine & Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets (1 tablet priced at Rs. 12.19) and a combined antiparasitic medication used to treat intestinal worm infections Albendazole and Ivermectin tablets (1 tablet for Rs,. 29.60).
The list also includes medicines for treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) levosalbutamol and ipratropium bromide respiratory solution and antidepressant combination olanzapine and fluoxetine tablets.