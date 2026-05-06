NAPPA caps retail prices of 42 drugs, including those for heart disease, diabetes

NEW DELHI: The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has revised the retail price of 42 new drugs, which include commonly-used medicines for heart diseases, diabetes, antibiotics, and vitamin supplements, under the provisions of the Drugs Prices Control Order (DPCO), 2013.

According to the notification issued by the Chemicals and Fertilizers ministry, the ceiling retail prices specified are exclusive of Goods and Services Tax (GST), and manufacturers may add GST only if it is actually payable to the government.

As per the April 30 notification, the 42 formulations, for which the retail prices have been fixed now, includes pain-killer medicine, Aceclofenac, Paracetamol and Serratiopeptidase Tablets, which has been priced at Rs. 10.18 per tablet

The list also includes cholesterol-lowering therapies such as atorvastatin with ezetimibe, which have now been capped between Rs. 21.36 and Rs. 32.46 per tablet.

Diabetes drugs, gliclazide with metformin has been fixed at Rs. 10.53 per tablet and Labetalol Hydrochloride Tablets have now priced at Rs. 23.17 per tablet.

Antibiotic combinations like cefixime with potassium clavulanate have been priced at Rs. 25 per tablet.