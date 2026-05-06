New SMC guidelines 2026 aim to boost community role and inclusive school education

NEW DELHI: Enhanced community participation in school education and a more inclusive and equitable system for the holistic development of children are the key aspects of the new School Management Committee (SMC) Guidelines 2026.

A comprehensive booklet on the revised guidelines, brought out by the Department of School Education and Literacy, was released by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Vigyan Bhavan on Wednesday.

The key features of the guidelines include strengthening community ownership of learning outcomes from Balvatika to Grade 12 through a single SMC; a three-year school development plan with an annual social audit and annual sub-plan; inclusion of school infrastructure safety and disaster preparedness; support for inclusive education; enhanced transparency and financial oversight; and a stronger focus on equitable education.

The size of the SMC will depend on student enrolment. Schools with up to 100 students will have 12 to 15 members in the SMC, while those with more than 500 students will have 20 to 25 members, according to the guidelines.