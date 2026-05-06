Nine-year-old sexually assaulted by grandfather in Pune

MUMBAI: The 70 years old grand father sexually harassed his nine-year-old granddaughter at Parvati area of Pune in Maharashtra.

The FIR has been registered against the culprit, and the father of the girl has demanded capital punishment for the culprit, who sexually harassed his daughter when they were away from home.

Earlier in Pune, two such incidents took place where a three and four-year-old girl was raped and later killed.

This is the third incident where the grandfather has sexually harassed his granddaughter and tortured her when the parents of the girl were away from home.

The girl's father is an auto driver, while her mother works in a private company. Both parents leave home early for work, and in the absence of a parent, the 70-year-old man sexually harassed the girl.

The culprit also physically abused the girl.

The victim's mother said that they cannot believe that her own father has sexually assaulted her daughter when she was not at home. She said that the harshest of harsh punishments should be given to him.

"My father should be hanged for his shameful act. It is painful to demand capital punishment for him, but he has done the heinous act that is unpardonable. We, husband and wife, leave the home early for work and come late. My father misused our absence from home. He lured her and sexually assaulted her," said the girl's mother.