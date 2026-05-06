Nine-year-old sexually assaulted by grandfather in Pune

MUMBAI: The 70 years old grand father sexually harassed his nine-year-old granddaughter at Parvati area of Pune in Maharashtra.
The FIR has been registered against the culprit, and the father of the girl has demanded capital punishment for the culprit, who sexually harassed his daughter when they were away from home.
Earlier in Pune, two such incidents took place where a three and four-year-old girl was raped and later killed.
This is the third incident where the grandfather has sexually harassed his granddaughter and tortured her when the parents of the girl were away from home.
The girl's father is an auto driver, while her mother works in a private company. Both parents leave home early for work, and in the absence of a parent, the 70-year-old man sexually harassed the girl.
The culprit also physically abused the girl.
The victim's mother said that they cannot believe that her own father has sexually assaulted her daughter when she was not at home. She said that the harshest of harsh punishments should be given to him.
"My father should be hanged for his shameful act. It is painful to demand capital punishment for him, but he has done the heinous act that is unpardonable. We, husband and wife, leave the home early for work and come late. My father misused our absence from home. He lured her and sexually assaulted her," said the girl's mother.
She said when they came back from work, her daughter narrated the horrific incident. "Her clothes were torn, and there were scratch marks on her body. The blood was oozing out from these deep scratches. Earlier, he also tried to do the same, but she ran away and escaped," the girl's mother said.
The girl's father said that his father-in-law had once stolen his mobile and even noticed that he was troubling their kids.
"I had a verbal argument with my wife over her father's shameful conduct a year ago. I asked to choose between the father and the husband. She chose me. Then, we asked him to leave our home and asked him not to come here. But he took the benefit of our absence. He came to our home when we were away. He first asked our son to go to the market and buy some sweets, and later he removed his and our daughter's clothes and sexually assaulted our daughter. The woman from the neighbour heard the cry of the girl, and she rushed to save the girl. The culprit should be hanged without any trial," said the girl's father.