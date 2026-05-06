Op Sindoor: 88 hours that redefined India’s war posture

When India launched Operation Sindoor a year ago, it translated stated policy into decisive action. It marked a shift from declaratory posture to demonstrable resolve in responding to decades of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism on Indian soil.

The political intent underpinning the operation was unambiguous. In the aftermath of the brazen terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, the Indian response was neither symbolic nor restrained. It was calibrated, time-bound and purpose-driven.

Executed over 88 hours, the campaign reflected a well-structured punitive strategy with clearly-defined objectives, and concluded on India’s terms after achieving its stated aims.

From a political and strategic perspective, two features merit particular attention. First, the geographic scope of the strikes marked a significant departure from precedent. The targets were not confined to Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir across the Line of Control; they extended into Pakistan’s Punjab heartland.

This represented a calculated geographic escalation and a direct challenge to Pakistan’s presumed nuclear thresholds—effectively testing and arguably exposing the limits of its deterrence posture.