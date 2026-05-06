SC asks if it can direct Parliament to frame law on election commissioners’ appointments

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked whether it has the authority to direct Parliament to enact a law governing the appointment process of the Chief Election Commissioner and deputies, reported PTI.

The remarks came from a bench of justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma during the final hearing of a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023. The law excludes the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel for appointing Election Commissioners.

The top court, at the outset, refused to accede to the Centre's request to adjourn the hearing on the pleas, saying the instant matter is "more important" than the Sabarimala case.

During the hearing, Justice Datta referred to a prayer made in one of the petitions asking the top court to direct Parliament to enact a law to regulate the appointment of the CEC and the Election Commissioners.

"Come back to the prayers... it has asked Parliament to make a law. Can the court ask Parliament to make a law? Could this be maintainable," the judge asked.