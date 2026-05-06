Shashi Shekhar Vempati appointed new chairman of CBFC

NEW DELHI: Former chief executive officer (CEO) of Prasar Bharati, Shashi Shekhar Vempati, was appointed Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Wednesday. According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MI&B), his appointment is for three years from the date he assumes charge.

Vempati will succeed noted lyricist Prasoon Joshi, who has recently been appointed Chairman of Prasar Bharati.

“Consequent upon the elevation of Prasoon Joshi as Chairman of Prasar Bharati, he has stepped down from the position of Chairperson, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), leading to the present appointment. Shashi Shekhar Vempati brings with him extensive experience in media, broadcasting and public communication. His appointment is expected to further strengthen the functioning of the CBFC,” read a statement issued by the Ministry.

An alumnus of IIT Bombay, Vempati is an author and co-founder of AI4India Org, which works towards democratising access to artificial intelligence technology.

He served as the CEO of Prasar Bharati, the country’s public broadcaster, for five years from 2017 to 2022. His LinkedIn profile states that he drove sweeping reforms at India’s largest public broadcaster, steering the modernisation of Doordarshan (DD) and All India Radio (AIR), and concurrently led Rajya Sabha TV from 2017 to 2019.