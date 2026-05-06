Two JJMP maoists arrested in Jharkhand’s Kurumkheta forest; arms cache seized

RANCHI: In a major achievement, Jharkhand Police have arrested two Maoists belonging to the JJMP (Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad) and recovered sophisticated weapons from their possession. The operation was carried out in the Kurumkheta forest, within the jurisdiction of Chhipadohar police station.

The arrested militants have been identified as Manoj Lohra (son of Bhuvneshwar Lohra), a resident of Jobla Panki in Palamu, and Mahadev Singh (son of the late Adar Singh), a resident of Simariyatand in Latehar. Latehar SP Kumar Gaurav confirmed the information.

Acting on a tip-off on 4 May about the movement of armed cadres of the banned Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) in the Kurumkheta forest area, a police team was dispatched to the spot and arrested them under ‘Operation Dragon’.

According to police sources, the squad, led by Shankar Ram, was allegedly preparing to execute a major Maoist attack. Acting swiftly on the intelligence input, a joint team comprising personnel from the Special Action Team (SAT) and district police launched a coordinated night operation in the forest.

As the police team advanced cautiously through the dense forest terrain, they noticed suspicious movement. On spotting the security forces, the militants attempted to flee in different directions, triggering a chase deep into the forest.