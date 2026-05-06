Uttarakhand impersonation scam sparks Congress row after conman posed as Rahul Gandhi’s PA

DEHRADUN: A bizarre case of impersonation and high-stakes political deception has spiralled into a full-blown controversy in Uttarakhand. The arrest of a fraudster, Gaurav Kumar, who allegedly posed as ‘Kanishk’, a purported personal assistant to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has sent shockwaves through the state’s political establishment.

The investigation, which began as a routine criminal complaint, has now turned into a mud-slinging match between senior Congress leaders, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seizing the opportunity to target the opposition.

Kumar allegedly used his fabricated identity to gain access to influential leaders, promising political favours, assessing electoral prospects, and securing significant sums of money. The extent of the deception was such that even senior party stalwarts were reportedly taken in by his claims.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, politician Bhavna Pandey strongly distanced herself from the scandal, rejecting allegations linking her to the fraudster. “I neither seek a party ticket nor do I aspire to be the state president,” Pandey said, countering claims of her involvement.

Pandey alleged that Kumar had successfully deceived senior leaders such as Ganesh Godiyal, Harak Singh Rawat, Harish Rawat and Yashpal Arya, making them believe he had direct access to Rahul Gandhi.