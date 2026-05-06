Uttarakhand impersonation scam sparks Congress row after conman posed as Rahul Gandhi’s PA

DEHRADUN: A bizarre case of impersonation and high-stakes political deception has spiralled into a full-blown controversy in Uttarakhand. The arrest of a fraudster, Gaurav Kumar, who allegedly posed as ‘Kanishk’, a purported personal assistant to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has sent shockwaves through the state’s political establishment.
The investigation, which began as a routine criminal complaint, has now turned into a mud-slinging match between senior Congress leaders, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seizing the opportunity to target the opposition.
Kumar allegedly used his fabricated identity to gain access to influential leaders, promising political favours, assessing electoral prospects, and securing significant sums of money. The extent of the deception was such that even senior party stalwarts were reportedly taken in by his claims.
Addressing the media on Tuesday, politician Bhavna Pandey strongly distanced herself from the scandal, rejecting allegations linking her to the fraudster. “I neither seek a party ticket nor do I aspire to be the state president,” Pandey said, countering claims of her involvement.
Pandey alleged that Kumar had successfully deceived senior leaders such as Ganesh Godiyal, Harak Singh Rawat, Harish Rawat and Yashpal Arya, making them believe he had direct access to Rahul Gandhi.
She also claimed that the fraudster had proposed lodging MLAs at a hotel for a survey, estimating costs at Rs 22 lakh. “When senior Congress leaders could not identify him as an impostor, how was I expected to?” she asked, further alleging that MLA Umesh Kumar was also part of the fraudster’s network.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal described the incident as a “major conspiracy”, suggesting it was likely the work of an organised network rather than a lone individual.
“If the accused has misused political names or identities, a thorough and impartial investigation is essential,” Godiyal said, urging police to disclose the names of any accomplices to expose the full extent of the operation.
Recounting his own interaction with the impostor, Godiyal said Kumar had claimed there was displeasure within the party’s central leadership regarding his role. “I told him clearly: if the party’s image is being affected, they should remove me from the post immediately,” he said.
As the police widen their investigation, the case has become a source of embarrassment for the Congress, with questions being raised over how easily the security and vetting mechanisms of senior political leaders were bypassed by a conman.