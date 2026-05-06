Uttarakhand RTI ruling: IAS corruption probes now open to RTI scrutiny

DEHRADUN: In a landmark ruling aimed at curbing bureaucratic opacity, the Uttarakhand State Information Commission (USIC) has declared that details regarding corruption cases involving IAS officers can now be accessed by citizens under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The commission’s directive marks a significant shift in administrative accountability. It clarifies that once a corruption case is formally registered against a public servant, particularly an IAS officer, or if the state government has granted sanction for prosecution, such information can no longer be shielded from the public.

State Information Commissioner Kushla Nand, who delivered the order while hearing an appeal filed by IFS officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi, emphasised that the decision is designed to foster greater transparency. “Corruption-related matters cannot be kept entirely confidential. If the law has been invoked or investigations sanctioned, the public has a right to know,” the order noted.

However, the commission has prudently balanced transparency with the sanctity of ongoing investigations. The ruling stipulates that if the disclosure of specific details is likely to impede or compromise a pending inquiry, the relevant department may withhold such information.