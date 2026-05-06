Vietnam President To Lam arrives on state visit to India

NEW DELHI: President of Vietnam To Lam arrived here on Tuesday, marking the beginning of his first State Visit to India since assuming office earlier this month. He was received at the airport by Union Minister Nityanand Rai and accorded a warm welcome.

Earlier in the day, Samrat Choudhary, Chief Minister of Bihar, welcomed the visiting dignitary in Gaya, describing the visit as an opportunity to further strengthen ties between the two countries.

The visit comes as India and Vietnam mark ten years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the visit will further deepen the robust bilateral relationship.

President To Lam, who also serves as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, will be in India till May 7. He is scheduled to receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday and PM Narendra Modi will hold wide-ranging talks.