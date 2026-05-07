68 lakh cyberattacks on ECI site during polls: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday said that its integrated digital platform ECINET played a critical role in ensuring smooth election operations and faster reporting, leading to fair and violence-free conduct of polls with record turnout.

Lauding the role played by ECINET, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, however, said that the ECI tech team managed to block nearly 68 lakh malicious cyber hits during the recently concluded assembly elections in four states — West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam — and the Union Territory of Puducherry, particularly on the counting day.

The attacks reportedly originated from both within India and overseas and targeted key election systems, including the results portal, he informed.

According to an official statement issued by the ECI, the ECINET app was officially launched in January 2026, and it has already crossed 10 crore downloads. It went on to add that its beta version was first tested during the Bihar Assembly elections 2025.

It said that on the polling days—April 9, 23 and 29 —the platform recorded over 98.3 crore hits, and on the counting day, May 4, the ECINET registered an average of three crore hits per minute.

In a first, the ECI introduced a QR code-based photo identity card system through ECINET at counting centres in states/UT to strengthen security.

More than 3.2 lakh QR codes were generated on counting day, ensuring that only authorised personnel were allowed access to counting venues and preventing unauthorised entry, the poll panel said.