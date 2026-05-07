Argument with wife, her relatives led to extreme step, says victim’s father

JAIPUR: Days after the Delhi Police registered a case of abetment to suicide and criminal conspiracy in connection with the death of a Delhi Judicial Services officer, Aman Kumar Sharma, 30, at his Safdarjung residence, his father has publicly held the widow of the deceased responsible.

This comes after the deceased’s family claimed that he had been under distress and had complained of harassment in the days leading up to his death by his wife Swati—who is also a judge—and sister-in-law.

Speaking with the press in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Wednesday, Prem Kumar Sharma, called into questions the circumstances surrounding his son’s sudden death.

He also claimed that even though Swati was aware that Aman had been in distress, she did neither intervened nor alerted anybody. “She saw everything but did not give any indication that Aman was going to take such an extreme step,” he alleged.