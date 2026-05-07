Argument with wife, her relatives led to extreme step, says victim’s father

JAIPUR: Days after the Delhi Police registered a case of abetment to suicide and criminal conspiracy in connection with the death of a Delhi Judicial Services officer, Aman Kumar Sharma, 30, at his Safdarjung residence, his father has publicly held the widow of the deceased responsible.
This comes after the deceased’s family claimed that he had been under distress and had complained of harassment in the days leading up to his death by his wife Swati—who is also a judge—and sister-in-law.
Speaking with the press in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Wednesday, Prem Kumar Sharma, called into questions the circumstances surrounding his son’s sudden death.
He also claimed that even though Swati was aware that Aman had been in distress, she did neither intervened nor alerted anybody. “She saw everything but did not give any indication that Aman was going to take such an extreme step,” he alleged.
He claimed that it was not a case of suicide but murder. Recounting the sequence of events on the night the incident took place, the father of the deceased said, “Aman and Swati had a heated argument that night. It was in the middle of that testy exchange that Aman took her scarf and went into the bathroom, locking the door from inside. Swati’s sister, and her uncle were also present in the house at the time... But it was the neighbours who—alerted by the commotion—broke open the bathroom door and found Aman hanging.”
Aman and Swati, both members of the judicial service, had got married in 2022. They had two young sons, one around 25 months old and the other just eight months old.
Based on a complaint by the deceased’s father, an FIR was lodged at Safdarjung Enclave police station under Sections 108 and 61(2) of the BNS after the incident.