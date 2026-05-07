Bags of cash thrown, Rs 500 notes in air: 'Cinematic' visuals of ED raid linked to land fraud scam puts AAP in spotlight

CHANDIGARH: In an incident straight out of Bollywood film, bags filled to brim with cash was reportedly thrown out from the ninth floor of a building owned by Nitin Gohal, an IT professional, during an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid.

Two bags with cash worth Rs 21 lakh were thrown out the window and Rs 500 notes were seen scattered on the ground floor shortly after the incident.

The raid was conducted at Gohal's residence at Western Towers, Sector 127, Chajju Majra. He is said to have links with Rajbir Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The residents gathered at the spot as ED officials took possession of the bags containing cash. Morning walkers reportedly found currency notes scattered around the complex and notified the authorities.

ED officials continued the search operation for several hours. An ED team conducted a raid at a house in Sector 16, Chandigarh, while another team searched the premises of Bir Devinder Singh alias Biru in Mohali.

Biru is considered a close associate of a senior political functionary, said sources.

Sources said that the raids were conducted at dozen places in Punjab and Chandigarh as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged land fraud case involving builders and real estate companies.

These searches were conducted at the premises of Suntec City project, it's promoter Ajay Sehgal, as well as ABS Townships Private Limited, Altus Builders, Dhir Constructions and associated entities.