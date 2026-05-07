Dehradun Diary | Mansarovar Yatra gets costlier this year

Mansarovar Yatra gets costlier this year

Pilgrims yearning for the sacred Kailash Mansarovar Yatra face a steeper ascent this year. While the administration has doubled capacity to 500 pilgrims, costs have surged by Rs 35,000, totalling Rs 2.09 lakh, largely due to dollar exchange rate fluctuations. Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN), responsible for Indian-side logistics, increased its fee from Rs 57,000 to Rs 65,000. General Manager Vijay Nath Shukla confirmed, “The total cost via Lipulekh Pass is Rs 2.09 lakh per traveller.” Beyond this, mandatory Ministry of External Affairs payments remain at $1400. After prolonged disruptions, the Yatra’s return is welcome.

First anniversary of international standard ice rink

Dehradun’s Maharana Pratap Sports College is buzzing again as CM Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrates the first anniversary of the revamped Himadri ice rink. Once neglected, this facility—India’s only international-standard ice arena—has been transformed with an 8.5-crore investment, now powered by a one-megawatt solar plant. “This is our pride,” the CM remarked, noting the arena’s resurgence as a hub for national championships and Asian tournaments. With the state eyeing a “Sports Land” status following a historic 103-medal haul at the 38th National Games, the government is doubling down. Plans are afoot for 23 new sports academies.