Mahua Moitra alleges harassment on IndiGo flight; calls for action against unruly passengers

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday alleged that she was harassed by a group of men on board an IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Delhi. She reported the incident to the cabin crew.

The MP accused the men of leering at her and endangering her safety.

IndiGo will be able to take formal action only after a formal complaint is registered.

In a post on X, the Krishnanagar MP said she was travelling to Delhi to attend a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence. Her post read: “Was on seat 1F on 6E719. Four to six men boarded as a group, leered at me, and went to the back of the aircraft. When the flight landed and before the doors were opened, this is what they did and filmed it. This is no ‘citizen anger’. This is harassment and it violates my safety on an aircraft. There is no way these louts can get away with this harassment inside an aeroplane.”

She also tagged the Civil Aviation Minister, urging action, and called on IndiGo to review the crew report and place the individuals on a ‘no-fly list’.

Moitra also shared a 28-second video recorded just before the flight landed in Delhi and before the doors were opened. In the audio, the men are repeatedly heard shouting “Chor, Chor, TMC Chor” and “Jai Shri Ram”.