Myanmar-based Kuki militants attacked three Naga villages; houses set ablaze

GUWAHATI: Alleged Myanmar-based militants carried out a pre-dawn attack on three Naga villages in ethnic violence-hit Manipur’s Kamjong district on Thursday, opening fire and setting houses ablaze.
The attack was perpetrated at Choro, Wanglee and Namlee villages, located close to the international border.
At least 18 houses were burnt down, while two civilians sustained bullet injuries, the Working Committee of Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) alleged in a statement.
The Naga organisation further alleged that Kuki National Army-Burma, backed by Myanmar Peoples’ Defence Force, which is an armed group, launched coordinated attacks on the three villages.
“The Tangkhul Naga villages were raided and overrun at about 3:30 am. The civilian settlements were also heavily bombed with drones, rocket launchers and lathode guns, destroying several houses while some were razed to the ground. Moreover, the villagers were looted and fired upon by the Myanmar-based Kuki militants,” the TNL alleged.
According to the Naga organisation, a civilian sustained gunshot wounds while over 15 houses were burnt down in Choro village.
The villagers were allegedly also rounded up and tortured by the militants.
“The unfortunate incidents occurred just about 200 metres from the 11 Assam Rifles company stationed between Choro and Aloyo. In Namlee, a woman sustained a bullet injury on her left thigh, and a house was also set on fire. Additionally, two dwelling houses were burnt down to ashes in Wanglee,” the TNL alleged.
The organisation said the external aggression on the Indian soil had created panic, fear, and insecurity among Indian villagers, rendering them homeless.
The villagers were reportedly taking shelter in a jungle, with many others remaining missing.
The Tangkhul Naga community expressed shock over the armed external aggression.
“In the past few years, these border villagers provided food and shelter to hundreds of civilians who sought refuge following a violent resistance movement against the Junta regime in Myanmar,” the TNL said.
The Nagas criticised the Assam Rifles, alleging that the force completely failed to keep the people and the border safe from external aggression.
“The safety and security of the villagers residing along the India-Myanmar border has been blatantly compromised, and the Centre must take immediate action and own responsibility for the strategic security failure,” the TNL said.