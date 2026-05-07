Myanmar-based Kuki militants attacked three Naga villages; houses set ablaze

GUWAHATI: Alleged Myanmar-based militants carried out a pre-dawn attack on three Naga villages in ethnic violence-hit Manipur’s Kamjong district on Thursday, opening fire and setting houses ablaze.

The attack was perpetrated at Choro, Wanglee and Namlee villages, located close to the international border.

At least 18 houses were burnt down, while two civilians sustained bullet injuries, the Working Committee of Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) alleged in a statement.

The Naga organisation further alleged that Kuki National Army-Burma, backed by Myanmar Peoples’ Defence Force, which is an armed group, launched coordinated attacks on the three villages.

“The Tangkhul Naga villages were raided and overrun at about 3:30 am. The civilian settlements were also heavily bombed with drones, rocket launchers and lathode guns, destroying several houses while some were razed to the ground. Moreover, the villagers were looted and fired upon by the Myanmar-based Kuki militants,” the TNL alleged.