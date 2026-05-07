NEET UG provisional answer keys released

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys for this year’s NEET UG examination, the qualifying test for undergraduate medical courses, on its official website. An official statement said that details regarding the OMR response sheet upload and the objection/challenge process will be shared separately.
In another notification, the agency said that the provisional answer keys for the Joint Entrance Examination conducted by the National Council for Hotel Management have also been released. Candidates may challenge any answer they dispute by paying a fee of Rs 200, before May 9, it added.
CUET centre re-allocation:
Following complaints from hundreds of candidates regarding the allotment of distant cities for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2026, the NTA announced on Wednesday that a re-allocation window has been opened on its website. Candidates can visit https://cuet.nta.nic.in to select from vacant slots in alternative cities on a first-come, first-served basis. The helpdesk number is 011-40759000 and the email address is cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.
Referring to the complaints received, the agency said that 15,68,866 candidates had registered for CUET. Of these, around 3.4% were not allotted cities of their choice.
The CUET results are accepted by over 250 universities for admission to undergraduate programmes. These include 49 central universities such as Jawaharlal Nehru University, the University of Delhi, Banaras Hindu University and Aligarh Muslim University. Additionally, 36 state universities, along with 129 private universities, government institutions and deemed-to-be universities, also accept CUET scores.
Meanwhile, the NTA’s official X handle continued to receive complaints from students about the long distances they were required to travel to take their examinations.