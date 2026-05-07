NEET UG provisional answer keys released

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys for this year’s NEET UG examination, the qualifying test for undergraduate medical courses, on its official website. An official statement said that details regarding the OMR response sheet upload and the objection/challenge process will be shared separately.

In another notification, the agency said that the provisional answer keys for the Joint Entrance Examination conducted by the National Council for Hotel Management have also been released. Candidates may challenge any answer they dispute by paying a fee of Rs 200, before May 9, it added.

CUET centre re-allocation:

Following complaints from hundreds of candidates regarding the allotment of distant cities for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2026, the NTA announced on Wednesday that a re-allocation window has been opened on its website. Candidates can visit https://cuet.nta.nic.in to select from vacant slots in alternative cities on a first-come, first-served basis. The helpdesk number is 011-40759000 and the email address is cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.