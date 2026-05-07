Terror outfit SFJ threatens Diljit Dosanjh for taking on pro-Khalistani elements

CHANDIGARH: Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), the banned pro-Khalistan terror organisation led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has issued a video threat to Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh claiming that it will oppose his upcoming music concerts in the US. Dosanjh had taken on pro-Khalistani elements during his Aura 2026 concert in Calgary, Canada, on Friday and reprimanded them for waving purported Khalistan flags.

Dosanjh had asked security personnel to throw Khalistanis out of his concert after they raised anti-India slogans. The audience applauded him when he told the Khalistani elements to leave the venue.

Dosanjh has built his North America tour around tributes to the pioneers of the Punjabi diaspora. The Calgary incident partly overshadowed the theme of the Aura World Tour, 2026, through which the singer pays homage to the victims of the Komagata Maru incident and the revolutionaries of the Ghadar movement. He said that the presence of a massive, thriving Punjabi audience in the concert was a direct result of the sacrifices made by the early Punjabi migrants and revolutionaries.

This is not the first time that the SFJ has threatened the Punjabi singer with boycott calls. However, this threat adds to the growing concerns over security at high-profile events involving Indian artists overseas. Last month, pro-Khalistan supporters had created unrest during his a concert at Vancouver in Canada.