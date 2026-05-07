'Unfit leader': BJP slams Rahul Gandhi, says INDIA Bloc will fall apart

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him an “unfit leader” and claiming the opposition INDIA bloc is on the verge of disintegration under his leadership.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the alliance is facing an internal collapse and predicted it would break apart within weeks. “Rahul Gandhi, you are an unfit leader, and because of this, your party is deteriorating and breaking apart. Wait for just a few weeks, the ‘INDI’ alliance will be destroyed. We have information from sources that it is going to break apart. The blame for this will fall on Rahul Gandhi’s head,” he told reporters.

The remarks came after Gandhi alleged “vote theft” in elections in a post on X, claiming that a significant number of BJP MPs had won through irregularities. “It’s not hard to identify them—should we call them ‘infiltrators’ in BJP’s own language? And Haryana? There, the entire government is ‘infiltrator’,” Gandhi wrote.

In respnse, Patra accused Gandhi of insulting the mandate given by voters, particularly in Haryana. “Rahul Gandhi posted that not only are votes being stolen and seats being stolen, but now the entire government has been stolen. Is this a government or one of your brother-in-law’s land parcels that can be stolen,” he asked.

He also objected to Gandhi’s remarks describing the Haryana government as “infiltrators”. “The people have voted. The MLAs are elected by the people, and the CM is chosen by the people. How is it right to call them infiltrators?”