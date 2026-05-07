Year after Operation Sindoor, top military brass spells out growing China-Pak collusion

NEW DELHI: One year after Operation Sindoor, India’s top military brass on Thursday publicly detailed what they described as an increasingly coordinated China-Pakistan military and strategic nexus, spanning domains from missiles and air defence to diplomacy and space.

The remarks were made during a press conference on the sidelines of the Joint Commanders’ Conference in Jaipur marking the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, with the top operational planners involved in the conflict, outlining the growing nature of the challenge posed by Beijing and Islamabad.

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) and former Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), said Pakistan’s military dependence on China was already an established reality.

“The fact that Pakistan and China, in their own words, have a relationship that is deeper than the seas, higher than the mountains…the fact that Pakistan has 80 per cent of its military equipment of Chinese origin is a given,” he said.

Referring to the possibility of simultaneous threats involving multiple actors, Ghai added: “Whether we are fighting against three adversaries on the same border, be it Turkey, China or Pakistan, you play against the team that turns up on the park.”

He also said the armed forces had spent the past year absorbing lessons from Operation Sindoor and strengthening preparedness. “What we learnt last year has been well imbibed and we are on a path,” he said.