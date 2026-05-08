13 Baiga tribal children rescued from forced labour in Chhattisgarh, 10 traffickers arrested

RAIPUR: In a major crackdown on child trafficking and labour, 13 children belonging to the Baiga tribe, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) known for living deep inside forest regions, were rescued from hazardous cattle-rearing units in Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha, about 110 km from the capital Raipur.
The coordinated rescue operation was jointly carried out by the district police, Childline, the Women and Child Development Department, and the Association for Voluntary Action (AVA). Ten traffickers were also arrested during the operation.
The crackdown was initiated following a tip-off from AVA, a partner of the Just Rights for Children (JRC) network. Activists had been tracking the traffickers' movements for fourteen days before providing actionable intelligence to the police.
“These children were forced into bonded labour and were living in extremely exploitative conditions,” said Dharmendra Singh, Kawardha district police chief. “An FIR has been lodged, and we will ensure all criminals in this network are brought to justice,” he added.
The rescued children, aged between 8 and 15 years, had been missing from their forest villages for nearly eight months. Investigations revealed a grim pattern of exploitation - traffickers lured tribal families with small cash advances and promises of a better life. The children were forced to work over 10 hours a day in cattle units near the Kanha National Park region.
Despite the hazardous nature of the work, the minors were paid just Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per month.
The rescue unfolded in stages; after the first four children were freed, they guided the police to three additional locations where their peers were being held.
The vulnerability of the Baiga community—who live in deep, often inaccessible forest regions—makes them primary targets for trafficking syndicates.
Manish Sharma, Senior Director of AVA, emphasised that while the police action was commendable, the focus must now shift to long-term recovery, ensuring the 13 children receive proper rehabilitation, compensation, and education.