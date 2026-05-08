13 Baiga tribal children rescued from forced labour in Chhattisgarh, 10 traffickers arrested

RAIPUR: In a major crackdown on child trafficking and labour, 13 children belonging to the Baiga tribe, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) known for living deep inside forest regions, were rescued from hazardous cattle-rearing units in Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha, about 110 km from the capital Raipur.

The coordinated rescue operation was jointly carried out by the district police, Childline, the Women and Child Development Department, and the Association for Voluntary Action (AVA). Ten traffickers were also arrested during the operation.

The crackdown was initiated following a tip-off from AVA, a partner of the Just Rights for Children (JRC) network. Activists had been tracking the traffickers' movements for fourteen days before providing actionable intelligence to the police.

“These children were forced into bonded labour and were living in extremely exploitative conditions,” said Dharmendra Singh, Kawardha district police chief. “An FIR has been lodged, and we will ensure all criminals in this network are brought to justice,” he added.