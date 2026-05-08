Bengal's new BJP government to overhaul process of IAS officers’ posting

KOLKATA: The new BJP government once in office is likely to streamline system of transfer and posting of bureaucrats in West Bengal so that senior and experienced IAS officers get key roles for good governance, some retired officials said.

“During the TMC’s 15-year rule, junior-ranked IAS officers were given plum posts like chief secretary and home secretary by shunting senior and experienced bureaucrats in the rank of additional chief secretaries (ACS) to less important departments,” a retired official said, wishing not to be named.

This style of functioning of the TMC government has demoralised a section of senior competent bureaucrats and stalled development works, he said.

“The agenda of the BJP for Bengal is challenging. It has to not only efficiently manage welfare schemes so that benefits reach beneficiaries but also create jobs through industrialisation and other means. This would require experienced and efficient officers in key posts,” a retired chief secretary said.