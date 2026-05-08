'Beyond conflict': Dehradun Zoo brings rare Himalayan black bear closer to public

Given the recent increase in human-wildlife conflicts in the state's mountainous regions, there is significant public interest in observing the animal responsible for these encounters.

Forest officials believe that allowing the public to see the species in a controlled environment can foster better awareness and appreciation for wildlife.

The story of ‘Ballu’ is one of survival and care. Rescued in 2024 from the Tyuni area in the Kanasar range of the Chakrata Forest Division, the bear was only a year old at the time, having been separated from its mother.

Residents initially cared for the cub before alerting the Forest Department. Following a successful rescue operation, the bear was brought to the Dehradun Zoo on May 1, 2025, after receiving clearance from the Chief Wildlife Warden.

For the past year, staff have closely monitored its diet, health, and development. Now approaching two years of age and weighing between 40 and 50 kilograms, Ballu has become a symbol of the successful rehabilitation work carried out by the forest department.

The Dehradun Zoo has been steadily expanding its offerings to boost tourism revenue. Last year, the introduction of a tiger exhibit proved to be a massive draw, attracting approximately 1.50 lakh visitors and generating a revenue of Rs 1.50 crore.

Officials are optimistic that the addition of the Himalayan Black Bear will further drive footfall. Looking ahead, the state government has ambitious plans to expand the zoo’s collection further.

Minister Uniyal told The New Indian Express, "We are working on plans to make the Dehradun Zoo even more attractive. There are concrete proposals to bring White Tigers and Striped Hyenas to the safari zone, and our department is making consistent efforts to realise these goals."