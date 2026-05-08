'BJP has built system to steal elections, but time will come when it will face public anger,' says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the BJP, alleging that it has built a system to “steal” elections, while asserting that people have understood the situation and will respond with public anger.
Addressing a gathering in Gurugram after participating in the ‘Sadbhav Yatra’ led by Haryana Congress leader Brijendra Singh, Gandhi accused the BJP of manipulating elections in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra, and also recently in West Bengal and Assam.
“They delete lakhs of names and add lakhs of names. The ECI and bureaucracy are under their control,” he alleged, adding, “They think that their rule will not stop.”
“But their time is going to come. People have understood that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are selling the country. Airport, ports, infrastructure. Nicobar Island is being sold to Adani,” he said.
Gandhi also raised concerns over the Indo-US trade deal, claiming it would hurt Indian farmers and small industries. “Our agri sector has been opened for US farmers who can now sell their produce in Indian markets,” he said.
He further alleged that India would have to purchase goods from the US every year under the agreement, which he said would impact domestic industry. “And all your data, what you speak, messages you send, medical data, hospital data, all of that Modi has handed over to America. What did India get in this deal, nothing. Zero, we got nothing,” he said.
Gandhi also brought up the Epstein files issue while accusing the government of compromising India’s interests under the trade deal.
He intensified his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “Narendra Modi and (industrialist) Adani are one and the same.”
“Though the company's name is Adani, it should be renamed as ‘Modani’,” he said, adding, “The entire nation knows that the BJP's financial system is Adani. US President Donald Trump also knows it...”
He further alleged that Modi cannot act without approval from the US President and also claimed he was prevented from speaking in Parliament for four hours.
“What was I attempting to speak about? I was about to speak about Epstein, Adani. But Narendra Modi simply got up and went out of Parliament,” he said.
Before his speech, Gandhi walked about a kilometre with Brijendra Singh, Haryana Congress chief Rao Narender Singh and other leaders as part of the yatra. Leader of Opposition in Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and B K Hariprasad were also present.
“Take it in writing, Narendra Modi tick nahi payenga kyon ki janta mein itna gussa hai,” Gandhi said, adding, “No matter how many elections you have to steal you may do, but you will have to face the anger which is there in the people.”
He said unemployment remains the biggest issue in Haryana and across the country, and claimed the Congress would defeat the BJP.
“And then you would see what action we would take against Modi as they (BJP) have launched a direct assault on the country, democratic system and the Constitution drafted by B R Ambedkar,” he said, holding up a copy of the Constitution.
“We will not forget it, come what may. This is an ideological battle. There are only two ideologies: one is of RSS's hatred and division, and the other represented by the Congress party - of love and unity,” he added.
Gandhi also said that no other party would be able to challenge the BJP and claimed that ultimately only the Congress would remain and defeat it.
He referred to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying, “A few years ago, we undertook a journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir’ a distance of 4,000 km. We walked from Kanyakumari all the way to Kashmir; millions of people walked alongside us, and we raised a slogan: ‘To open a shop of love in the marketplace of hate.’”
“This slogan was not merely our slogan; it emerged from the crowd itself,” he said, adding that the country still needs this message today.
He also praised Brijendra Singh for undertaking the Sadbhav Yatra, which began on October 5, 2025 from Danoda village in Narwana, Jind. The foot march has so far covered 85 of 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana and over 2,700 km, according to organisers.
The yatra aims to highlight issues including “vote chori”, unemployment, law and order concerns, agrarian distress, and issues faced by government employees, labourers and traders. It has been described as a continuation of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, with the slogan “Congress ka haath Bhaichara kay Saath.”
Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said Gandhi has a special affection for Haryana and praised him for raising issues of farmers, labourers and women, adding that he had helped stop the BJP’s farm laws.
(With inputs from PTI)