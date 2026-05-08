'BJP has built system to steal elections, but time will come when it will face public anger,' says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi also raised concerns over the Indo-US trade deal, claiming it would hurt Indian farmers and small industries. “Our agri sector has been opened for US farmers who can now sell their produce in Indian markets,” he said.

He further alleged that India would have to purchase goods from the US every year under the agreement, which he said would impact domestic industry. “And all your data, what you speak, messages you send, medical data, hospital data, all of that Modi has handed over to America. What did India get in this deal, nothing. Zero, we got nothing,” he said.

Gandhi also brought up the Epstein files issue while accusing the government of compromising India’s interests under the trade deal.

He intensified his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “Narendra Modi and (industrialist) Adani are one and the same.”

“Though the company's name is Adani, it should be renamed as ‘Modani’,” he said, adding, “The entire nation knows that the BJP's financial system is Adani. US President Donald Trump also knows it...”

He further alleged that Modi cannot act without approval from the US President and also claimed he was prevented from speaking in Parliament for four hours.

“What was I attempting to speak about? I was about to speak about Epstein, Adani. But Narendra Modi simply got up and went out of Parliament,” he said.

Before his speech, Gandhi walked about a kilometre with Brijendra Singh, Haryana Congress chief Rao Narender Singh and other leaders as part of the yatra. Leader of Opposition in Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and B K Hariprasad were also present.

“Take it in writing, Narendra Modi tick nahi payenga kyon ki janta mein itna gussa hai,” Gandhi said, adding, “No matter how many elections you have to steal you may do, but you will have to face the anger which is there in the people.”