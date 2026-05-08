BJP trying to recreate West Bengal-like politics of fear and division in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann on Friday accused the BJP of attempting to recreate a West Bengal-like “politics of fear and division” in Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections due early next year, alleging that communal forces were trying to polarise society and seize power.
Calling upon Punjabis to unite against divisive forces, Mann asserted that communal politics would never be allowed to disrupt the state’s long-standing tradition of brotherhood and harmony.
The Chief Minister began the third day of his four-day ‘Shukrana Yatra’ from Bathinda and paid obeisance at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib. The yatra is being undertaken as a mark of gratitude following the implementation of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Amendment Act 2026, which provides harsher punishment in sacrilege cases.
Mann said he felt indebted to the Almighty for giving him the opportunity to serve people through the enactment of the anti-sacrilege law.
Launching a strong attack on the BJP, he alleged that the same “politics of fear and division” used by the party in West Bengal was now being attempted in Punjab.
Coining the slogan “Punjab belongs to Punjabis,” Mann said, “Communal parties are conspiring to break Punjab's brotherhood and their sinister agenda must not be allowed to succeed.”
He alleged that the BJP gained power in states such as Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal through divisive politics, but said such attempts would fail in Punjab because people of all communities celebrate festivals together.
Citing West Bengal as an example, Mann claimed the situation there “deteriorated drastically” after the BJP came to power and alleged that innocent people’s homes were being set on fire.
“The moment BJP formed the government in West Bengal, an atmosphere of fear spread everywhere. The same conspiracy is now being hatched for Punjab,” he alleged.
“First they pit two communities against each other, then they stand with one side and intimidate the other to secure votes,” Mann claimed.
Targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and BJP on nationalism, Mann alleged that the RSS did not hoist the national flag at its headquarters for 52 years but was now distributing “certificates of patriotism” to others.
“Punjabis made countless sacrifices for the nation during the freedom struggle and do not need certificates from self-proclaimed patriots,” he said.
Referring to Partition, Mann said Punjab suffered the most during that period and nearly one million Punjabis lost their lives, while those now questioning Punjab’s patriotism had made no comparable sacrifices.
He also alleged that some BJP leaders were demanding sedition charges against him despite Punjabis making “nearly 90 per cent sacrifices for the nation.”
“Punjabis who made the highest sacrifices for the nation are now being branded anti-national by the BJP,” he alleged.
Targeting opposition leaders, Mann said BJP leader Sunil Jakhar should introspect as he could not tolerate “the son of an ordinary family honestly serving Punjab.”
He also attacked the Indian National Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal, calling them “looters” who had plundered Punjab’s wealth for decades while neglecting ordinary citizens.
“Opposition parties are asking for another chance to loot Punjab, but people will now send them not to power, only to jail,” he said.
Mann further said Sukhbir Singh Badal was “daydreaming” about returning to power and claimed the people of Punjab would never again support leaders who betrayed the state.
Addressing gatherings in Mansa and Sardulgarh, Mann said Punjab was witnessing a “historic and revolutionary transformation” under the present government. He claimed canal water had reached tail-end regions of the state for the first time and uninterrupted daytime electricity was being provided to farmers.
He said the state government was functioning with “complete honesty, transparency and commitment” to protect farmers’ interests, preserve communal harmony and ensure strict punishment in sacrilege cases.
According to Mann, Punjab had suffered for decades because of the “anti-people” policies of previous governments, but a new era of accountability, development and justice had now begun.
Referring again to the anti-sacrilege legislation, Mann reiterated that his government was committed to protecting the sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib and declared that no accused in sacrilege cases would be able to escape punishment by pretending mental illness or using fabricated excuses.
He said the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Amendment Act 2026 provides for life imprisonment for those convicted in sacrilege cases and also imposes stringent punishment on handlers, protectors and conspirators behind such acts.
(With inputs from PTI)