BJP trying to recreate West Bengal-like politics of fear and division in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann on Friday accused the BJP of attempting to recreate a West Bengal-like “politics of fear and division” in Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections due early next year, alleging that communal forces were trying to polarise society and seize power.

Calling upon Punjabis to unite against divisive forces, Mann asserted that communal politics would never be allowed to disrupt the state’s long-standing tradition of brotherhood and harmony.

The Chief Minister began the third day of his four-day ‘Shukrana Yatra’ from Bathinda and paid obeisance at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib. The yatra is being undertaken as a mark of gratitude following the implementation of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Amendment Act 2026, which provides harsher punishment in sacrilege cases.

Mann said he felt indebted to the Almighty for giving him the opportunity to serve people through the enactment of the anti-sacrilege law.

Launching a strong attack on the BJP, he alleged that the same “politics of fear and division” used by the party in West Bengal was now being attempted in Punjab.