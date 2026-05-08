Centre seeks 'good practices' to bring administrative reforms

NEW DELHI: In a move aimed at improved governance and cross-learning in public administration, the Cabinet Secretariat has invited officers from the Central and state governments to share successful governance practices and administrative reforms implemented by them in their areas of work.

The initiative seeks to create a repository of practical and innovative solutions that can be replicated by officers in other departments. Through the office memorandum (OM) issued recently, the Secretariat has requested all secretaries to the Central government, chief secretaries of states and union territories (UTs), and directors general (D-G) of Administrative Training Institutes (ATIs) to encourage officers under their jurisdiction to participate in the exercise and submit notes on the “good practices that are worth emulating or adopting by their peers and others.”

In the OM, the Secretariat noted that officers belonging to All India Services, Central Services, and State Services possess “valuable administrative experience” that could benefit governance systems if documented and shared widely.

“Many officers working in the Central government and the state governments and belonging to All lndia, Central and State Services have immense experience in public administration and their experience holds considerable value. It is desirable that good practices or learnings of wider applicability are documented and made available to other officers. This will encourage cross learning and improve governance,” reads the note.