DRDO, IAF test indigenous TARA kit that turns ‘dumb' bombs into precision weapons

NEW DELHI: India on Friday successfully flight-tested Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation (TARA), an indigenously developed glide-bomb kit that can convert conventional unguided bombs into long-range precision weapons, a capability the Indian Air Force (IAF) has so far depended largely on foreign-origin systems to achieve.

The DRDO and IAF carried out the maiden trial of the system off the Odisha coast using a Jaguar strike aircraft as the launch platform. Developed by Hyderabad-based Research Centre Imarat (RCI), TARA is essentially a bolt-on range-extension and precision-guidance kit for the IAF’s existing inventory of High-Speed Low Drag (HSLD) and General Purpose (GP) / dumb bombs.

Sources said the operational significance lies in the stand-off capability the system offers. “With TARA, fighters can strike heavily defended targets without entering the engagement envelope of hostile air-defence systems, a requirement increasingly central to contemporary air warfare,” a source said. The glide-kit is being integrated across multiple IAF fighter platforms including the Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi Su-30MKI and the homegrown Tejas aircraft, potentially giving the force a common stand-off strike capability across fleets.