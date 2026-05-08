Goa declares vast ecologically sensitive areas as no-development zones

NEW DELHI: Goa has declared more than 82 lakh square metres of land as a no-development zone (NDZ) to protect ecologically sensitive hill slopes and prevent unplanned construction. Separately, the state government has approved eco-sensitive status for 6.72 crore square metres along the banks of two major rivers, officials said on Friday.

The decision, approved by the state’s Town and Country Planning (TCP) Board, covers areas including Majorda and Gonsua, totalling 82,85,000 square metres. The measure specifically targets hill slopes and mound areas where construction activity has raised ecological concerns, officials said.

In a separate but related development, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has approved a Goa Forest Department proposal to declare 6,729.54 hectares of land along the banks of the Mandovi and Zuari rivers as eco-sensitive, state Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane said.