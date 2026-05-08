Hantavirus outbreak: Two Indians aboard Dutch cruise ship under observation; India closely monitoring situation

"The Union Health Ministry remains vigilant and is maintaining close coordination with WHO and other international partners," the official informed.

Necessary public health measures are also being undertaken proactively to safeguard the health and wellbeing of Indian citizens.

The senior health ministry official said as per preliminary information shared through WHO under the International Health Regulations (IHR) framework, a total of eight cases of hantavirus infection have been reported onboard the vessel, of which five cases have been laboratory confirmed.

Three deaths, including of a Dutch couple, have been reported.

WHO notified the incident in the first week of May.

The world health body has also said that the outbreak is not the start of a pandemic like Covid six years ago as the hantavirus strain spreads through "close, intimate contact."

However, the global health body, said they suspect more cases in the coming days as the incubation period is upto six weeks. The WHO and other health authorities are also tracking all those who came in contact with those who were infected.

The official, quoting WHO, said that the virus involved is the Andes strain of hantavirus, which is known to have limited capability of human-to-human transmission and generally requires close and prolonged contact for spread.

“WHO has assessed the current public health risk as low, while indicating that additional cases may be reported due to the relatively long incubation period associated with the infection,” the official added.

The official said the WHO is coordinating international response measures under the IHR mechanism, including strengthening diagnostic support, facilitating epidemiological assessment, and ensuring safe disembarkation and onward travel arrangements for passengers and crew.

The ship has around 150 passengers and crew members from as many as 28 countries. However, dozens have disembarked on the island of St Helena on April 24.