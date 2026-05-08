India Pavilion at Venice Biennale spotlights Indian materials, sustainable living traditions

NEW DELHI: Showcased as the centrepiece at the India pavilion at the 61st International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia –being held in Venice is a striking bamboo installation by artist Asif Waqif, emerging as one of the most talked-about artistic interventions at the Biennale.

Constructed like a monumental scaffold, the installation evokes the rapid transformation of contemporary India-- urbanisation, mobility, labour, construction and the rise of a confident new nation.

At the same time, its material language remains deeply rooted in India’s traditional knowledge systems and ecological consciousness.

Union minister for culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the pavilion on Thursday. The event hosted by the Ministry of Culture drew a distinguished gathering, including Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al Thani of Qatar, industrialists including Sunil Munjal, Laxmi Niwas Mittal, Mukesh Ambani, and international diplomats, artists, and members of the global creative community.

The India Pavilion has been set up by the Ministry of India in collaboration with partners, including Serendipity Arts Foundation and Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

The use of bamboo places a spotlight on the lives and knowledge traditions of India’s tribal and rural communities, especially in the North Eastern states and West Bengal, where bamboo is inseparable from everyday life, architecture, craft, food systems and local economies, said officials.