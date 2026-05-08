India presses Bangladesh to send back illegal migrants

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday stepped up pressure on Bangladesh to expedite the nationality verification of suspected illegal migrants, saying nearly over 2,862 cases were pending with Dhaka, some for more than five years.

The External Affairs Ministry said the delay was hampering the repatriation process and stressed that cooperation from Bangladesh was essential for the return of illegal immigrants under existing bilateral arrangements.

The remarks assume significance as they come days after elections in Bengal and Assam, where illegal migration from Bangladesh remains a sensitive issue.

The MEA statement followed comments by Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman earlier this week warning that Dhaka would respond if India “forcibly pushed” any individuals across the border without due process.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the comments from Dhaka had to be viewed in the larger context of pending repatriation requests.

“These comments must be seen in the context of the core issue of repatriation of illegal Bangladeshis from India. This requires cooperation from Bangladesh,” Jaiswal said. He said India had repeatedly sought nationality verification but a large number of cases remained unresolved.