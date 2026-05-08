J&K government raises concerns over demolition drives in anti-drug campaign

SRINAGAR: The elected government in Jammu and Kashmir has voiced strong reservations over the demolition of houses and attachment of properties during the ongoing anti-drug campaign, “Nasha Mukht J&K Abhiyan”, in the Union Territory, saying action against narcotics should focus on breaking the supply chain rather than targeting individuals.

The 100-day anti-drug drive was launched by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on 11 April to eradicate the growing drug menace in the Union Territory. Since the launch of the campaign, law enforcement agencies have registered more than 400 cases and arrested nearly 400 individuals under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and other laws in the Valley.

According to official sources, 18 to 20 structures allegedly linked to drug peddlers have been demolished, while properties worth crores of rupees belonging to alleged drug traffickers have also been attached in different parts of the Valley.

J&K Education and Health Minister Sakina Itoo today raised concerns over the demolition of houses and the attachment of properties belonging to individuals during the ongoing anti-drug drive.

“The government is doing its job to eradicate the drug menace. The LG is also making efforts. However, under the guise of the ‘Nasha Mukht Abhiyan’, people should not be targeted,” Ms Itoo told reporters.

She maintained that the Home Department should focus on dismantling the drug supply network, while the responsibility of the Health Department was to treat, counsel and rehabilitate drug addicts in hospitals and rehabilitation centres.

“If a person is arrested, the Home Department should investigate where the drugs are coming from so that the supply chain is broken and drugs are not available anywhere in J&K,” Ms Itoo said.

Criticising the use of bulldozers in the campaign, the minister said authorities were demolishing houses and attaching properties registered in the names of families of the accused, causing hardship to ordinary people.

“You go with bulldozers to demolish their properties. This is causing problems for people. Demolishing and attaching properties is not the right thing to do. It will create more negativity and increase problems for the government. It should be stopped,” she said.