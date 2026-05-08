Kolkata Diary | ED issues lookout notice against Kolkata DCP

2002-batch IAS officer picked as Guv’s secretary

West Bengal government appointed Soumitra Mohan, a 2002-batch IAS officer, as secretary to Governor RN Ravi. The post had remained vacant since former Governor CV Ananda Bose demitted office. Mohan earlier served as principal secretary of the transport and labour departments before moving to Lok Bhaban. His appointment marked the first bureaucratic reshuffle after the end of Trinamul Congress rule in Bengal. The Election Commission had spared him from transfer during the Assembly elections. This comes ahead of the BJP government formation after sweeping the polls. Meanwhile, advocate general Kishor Dutta has tendered his resignation.

ED issues lookout notice against Kolkata DCP

The ED issued a lookout notice against Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas over his alleged involvement in a money laundering case, an official said. The notice followed Biswas allegedly evading summons issued by the central agency. Authorities circulated the alert across airports, railway stations and transit points to prevent any attempt to leave India. The agency claimed Biswas failed to cooperate with investigators. ED officials had earlier raided his Fern Road residence in Kolkata during the recently concluded Assembly elections. The searches were linked to allegations of land grabbing and extortion.