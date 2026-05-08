MoRTH considering stringent measures to ensure compliance under barrier-free tolling system

NEW DELHI: As the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) steps up the rollout of barrier-free toll collection on national highways, enforcement remains a challenge. Since vehicles no longer stop at toll plazas, authorities are considering stricter compliance measures for those who evade payment in the absence of physical barriers.

According to sources, a series of stringent measures to ensure compliance under the new system are being deliberated upon. These include charging defaulters double the toll amount and linking unpaid dues to essential vehicle-related services such as permit renewals and the issuance of Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC).

“Compliance is an issue. How will we recover toll charges from vehicles that pass through tolling points without payment? Some changes have been made to the rules, but we still need to determine how to deal with defaulters. How many such cases may arise? Disputes could lead to court cases. How will we recover penalties? All these aspects are being examined,” sources said.

In a major step towards transforming the Electronic Toll Collection system in the country, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) recently launched the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF)-based tolling system at the Choryasi Toll Plaza on the Surat–Bharuch section of NH-48 in Gujarat. Around 41,500 vehicles crossed the toll point on the first day of implementation.