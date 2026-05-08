Private hospitals in Jaipur shut down medical services following attack on doctor and his family by lawyers

JAIPUR: Private hospitals in Jaipur have launched a complete medical shutdown from Thursday midnight, citing allegations of physical assault against the family members of neurosurgeon Dr Sondev Bansal.

The IMA, JMA, UPCHAR, PHNHS, and other prominent medical organisations have collectively announced an indefinite boycott of private healthcare services across Jaipur city.

Bansal was arrested on charges of irregularities under the RGHS scheme. He was harassed by lawyers within the High Court premises, which has also led to accusations of disrupting the court hearing.

The boycott encompasses OPD, IPD, and emergency services in their entirety. However, private hospitals will continue to treat patients who are already admitted but will refuse admission or treatment, including emergency care, to any new patients.

The medical associations allege that the court hearing scheduled for Thursday could not proceed due to the noise, sloganeering, and commotion created by lawyers.

They also claim that certain lawyers intercepted Dr Sondev Bansal's father and brother and allegedly took them into the Bar Room, subjected them to abusive behaviour, and physically assaulted them.

Consequently, the judicial process was disrupted, and the hearing of the case was adjourned to May 11.

Dr Mahesh Sharma, President of the Rajasthan State IMA, has warned that if immediate and concrete steps are not taken to ensure the safety of doctors, uphold the dignity of the judicial process, and secure justice for Dr Sondev Bansal, this boycott will be extended across the entire state of Rajasthan.

According to the Ashok Nagar Police Station, the police have not yet received any written complaint regarding the alleged assault on the doctor's family members, nor has anyone formally registered a case in connection with the incident.