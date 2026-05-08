'Remove caste-related words from vehicle or face action': Bihar government tells vehicle owners

PATNA: The Bihar transport department has directed all vehicle owners to remove caste-related words, phrases, or stickers from their vehicles within one month.

The department issued a strict order in this regard on Friday. Those who fail to comply after the grace period may be fined up to Rs 2,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The department has set the first week of June as the deadline for vehicle owners to voluntarily remove such inscriptions. Once this period expires, traffic police will launch a state-wide enforcement campaign with intensive vehicle checks.

Violators face fines of Rs 500 under Section 177 and up to Rs 2000 under Section 179 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The state transport department has directed all vehicle owners to comply with the order without any delay if they want to avoid legal consequences. It is a widespread practice across India to display caste-related text or stickers on vehicles, and Bihar's move is part of a broader effort to discourage such displays on public roads.