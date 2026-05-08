SVHMS inaugurates 50-bed charitable hospital in Kedarnath

DEHRADUN: Strengthening medical infrastructure along the arduous Char Dham route, the Swami Vivekananda Health Mission Society (SVHMS) has inaugurated a 50-bed charitable hospital at Kedarnath.

Located at an altitude of approximately 12,000 feet, the facility aims to provide critical, cost-free medical intervention to pilgrims and local residents.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Designed to withstand the harsh Himalayan climate, the hospital addresses the critical need for emergency care in a region where altitude-related illnesses are common. The inauguration of this hospital is a commendable initiative that will significantly enhance healthcare accessibility in this high-altitude region."

The medical unit is equipped with pulmonary and cardiac emergency care, trauma services, orthopaedics, fully functional critical care unit (ICU), an oxygen bank, portable ventilators, and a 24/7 ambulance service to stabilize patients in life-threatening situations.

The project marks a major scale-up for SVHMS, which has been expanding its footprint in the region from modest temporary camps to a fully equipped hospital.

Medical teams at the site have historically managed thousands of cases annually, ranging from altitude sickness to severe physical trauma resulting from the challenging trek.

Dr. Krishna Gopal, Joint General Secretary of the RSS, highlighted the profound impact of the new Kedarnath healthcare facility, describing it as a vital advancement in providing timely medical assistance to pilgrims and locals navigating the region's harsh environment. This initiative is viewed as a critical step in ensuring that high-quality care reaches those in even the most inaccessible conditions.

Furthering this vision, SVHMS Vice President Shyam Bagri identified the facility as a cornerstone of the organization’s mission to close the healthcare gap in remote, high-altitude regions where difficult terrain often hinders emergency responses. Despite the logistical hurdles of operating at 11,755 feet, Bagri reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to delivering compassionate, immediate, and cost-free medical services to all in need.