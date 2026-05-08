Two Indian nationals part of crew of luxury cruise ship that reported hantavirus outbreak

At least two Indian nationals are among the crew of the Dutch vessel MV Hondius, which has reported a hantavirus outbreak with five confirmed cases and three deaths so far, the BBC said.

The luxury cruise ship, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, left Argentina’s Ushuaia on April 1 and is due to arrive in Spain’s Canary Islands on May 10.

About 150 passengers and crew from 28 countries were initially on board, but dozens disembarked on St Helena on April 24, the report said.

Those on board include 38 from the Philippines, 31 from the United Kingdom, 23 from the United States, 16 from the Netherlands, 14 from Spain, nine from Germany, six from Canada and two crew members from India, among others, the BBC said.

The World Health Organization said on Thursday that five of the eight suspected hantavirus cases had been confirmed.

A 69-year-old Dutch woman, who had been confirmed to have the virus, has died, while her Dutch husband and a German woman were also among the fatalities. Their cases are being investigated.

The UN health agency said the outbreak is not the start of a pandemic.