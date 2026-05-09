Alleged mastermind in excise constable exam paper leak case held

RANCHI: In a major breakthrough in the Jharkhand excise constable recruitment examination paper leak case, Ranchi Police arrested the alleged mastermind, Amrit Raj alias Bulbul, from Bihar’s Saharsa district.

The accused works as a clerk with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in West Bengal’s Siliguri.

Police said Amrit Raj emerged as a key suspect during the interrogation of previously arrested accused. Acting on inputs that he was visiting his native village in Saharsa while on leave, a special Ranchi Police team conducted a raid and nabbed him.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to his role in the paper leak racket. He has been sent to judicial custody, while police have moved the court seeking his remand for further questioning. Investigators believe his custodial interrogation could help uncover the wider network behind the scam.

The scam surfaced on April 11 after Ranchi Police raided an under-construction nursing college building at Radgaon under Tamar police station limits. During the raid, 159 candidates and members of a solver gang were detained. Investigations later revealed that candidates were allegedly given answers to probable questions before the April 12 examination for nearly `3 lakh each. Further probe is on.