Almost 500 custodial deaths in seven years, government tells Jharkhand HC

RANCHI: In a major revelation before the Jharkhand High Court, the state government disclosed that nearly 500 custodial deaths have been reported in the state over the past seven years.

According to an affidavit filed by the Principal Secretary of the Department of Home, Prisons and Disaster Management, 437 deaths occurred in judicial custody while nearly 45 deaths took place in police custody since 2018.

The figure was revealed during the hearing of the PIL filed by Mumtaz Ansari seeking judicial inquiry into all the deaths that took place in judicial or police custody. After hearing arguments from both sides on Thursday, the court has reserved its order.

Filed by the state government, the affidavit further revealed that judicial inquiries could be conducted in only half of the judicial death cases. It also stated that investigations are still pending in 11 of the 42 police custody death cases.

“As per the affidavit filed by the state government, a total of 437 deaths have taken place in judicial custody while nearly 42-45 deaths have taken place in police custody.